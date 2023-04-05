Young farmers across the region are being encouraged to apply to the 2023 Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarships as applications open.
Scholarships of up to $10,000 for each recipient are available; split into $5000 to support training and study, and $5000 to invest in putting new skills into practice.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett said the funding could help cover a number of important skills for the region's "impressive" young farmers to learn.
"Farmers can receive training in business and risk management, genetics, pasture management, digital agriculture, or adapting to climate change, which is something that many farmers are thinking about and so many farmers are even more acutely aware of the effects of climate change," she said.
"So skilling up and leadership capabilities, we want our young farmers to be leaders in our community."
Since 2015, the scholarship program has supported 99 young farmers from diverse agriculture sectors, including 2022 Hepburn Shire recipient Josh Williams from Blampied.
Applications are open to farmers aged 35 and under who have been working in farm businesses for at least three days a week for the past three months, with at least two years total experience on-farm.
Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said agricultural industries were "extraordinary" in how "incredibly fast moving" they are in 2023.
"People tend to think of it in this old stereotype of a farmer by a gate shed, but in terms of innovation, digitisation, it's been extraordinary the opportunities that our young farmers have coming towards them," she said.
"There's all sorts of new technologies coming to farms, but of course, we are very conscious and very aware of biosecurity, and we've all got an eye looking into the future in terms of emissions reductions. So there's certainly lots to learn around that."
