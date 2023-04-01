WHEN Ballarat Miners import Emma Karamovic pulled out of Saturday nights clash with the Melbourne Tigers, the Miners knew they would need someone to step up.
When the Miners conceded the first eight points of the contest with the Tigers, it wasn't one of the talls or one of the experienced stars, it was the youngest and one of the shorter player on the court in Jemma Amoore that led from the front.
Fresh off watching her sister Georgia create history in the NCAA championships, Jemma was the player who got the Miners going. Seven first quarter points lit the spark which eventually saw her team run away to a convincing win.
Amoore, along with Milly Sharp, who shot 16 points, brought down eight rebounds, three assists and created eight steals - the same number as the enitre Melbourne team - showed future is bright for the young Miners.
Amoore said everything had worked early in the match for her.
"I think there was some really good vibes tonight," she said, "We've got such a great group of girls and we all got around each other, the intensity was high.
"It's really special this group because so many of them we've grown up together since under 12s. It's a real community feel and it just makes us all want to play better together."
There was no denying that big sister Georgia had rubbed off on Jemma, with spectators at the stadium commenting how similar the pair looked.
"Georgia always inspires me and pushes me to be my best," she said, "I feel like I just want to take my own path, make my own way and perhaps take a few tips off her along the way.
"She's just told me to play hard, do your best. It's not always your day., but take every opportunity that comes your way."
The Miners have a quick turnaround before being back on court on Thursday night against arch rivals Bendigo.
"They'll be a huge test for us, there's always a great rivalry between the clubs and the cities. But we just need to get together and get ready for five days time," Amoore said,
