The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Turn out for flag-raising sends message on Trans Day of Visibility

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:04am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat Major Cr Des Hudson addresses a supportive crowd at Friday's Trans Day of Visibility flag raising on Sturt Street. Photo by Lachlan Bence.
City of Ballarat Major Cr Des Hudson addresses a supportive crowd at Friday's Trans Day of Visibility flag raising on Sturt Street. Photo by Lachlan Bence.

Friday's Trans Day of Visibility saw the biggest turn out for a flag-raising Ballarat has ever seen according to the mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.