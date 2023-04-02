Friday's Trans Day of Visibility saw the biggest turn out for a flag-raising Ballarat has ever seen according to the mayor.
Participants believe it sends a clear message to the region that trans and gender-diverse recognition was here to stay.
"We've always been here," Ballarat transwoman Abbie Clark, 30, told The Courier.
Celebrated annually on March 31, Trans Day of Visibility is an international event celebrating trans pride and awareness.
"You can't be what you can't see and seeing events like Trans Day of Visibility really helps cement into the minds of people that go through gender dysphoria that, hey, you're not alone and you're not broken," Ms Clark said.
"There is a community of people that are very much like you and are here to help in any way that we can."
Spirits at the City of Ballarat event could not be dampened by the rain, with a crowd of over a hundred people outside the Town Hall on Sturt Street, made up of trans-community members and allies.
City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Des Hudson said the crowd was the biggest he'd ever seen for such an event.
Many wore high-vis vests with 'Rainbow Solidarity' printed on the back to help trans and gender diverse community members feel safe and supported and Ballarat council installed stickers and signage around its venues to show the spaces were safe.
"The City of Ballarat fully supports our trans and gender diverse community members," Cr Hudson said.
"We recognise how important it is to support and include trans and gender diverse people fully in community life in Ballarat, and we are committed to ensuring they feel visible, supported and connected to our community."
In line with the City's LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan 2022-2026, council staff also will participate in inclusivity training in the coming months.
The outpouring of local support follows fraught national conversation about the rights of transgender Australians in recent weeks spurred on by far-right anti-trans protests in Melbourne and Canberra in March.
Trans community member Xander Savage, 36, said Australians were looking at what was happening to trans rights elsewhere in the world and thinking, "we don't want that here".
"Particularly in America ... some states are banning trans people from using toilets, they're banning trans parents from raising their kids, they're looking at banning drag queens in public spaces, because they're seeing drag queens as a threat to children," they said.
"So I think there's a real statement of ... that's not what we want our country to be about."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers.
