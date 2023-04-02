The region's road trippers are being warned to check their caravans and trailers are roadworthy and safe before they start driving this Easter long weekend.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's educational Operation Tow Right at Delacombe Bunnings on Sunday had demonstrations focused on attaching and using trailers correctly to reduce risk on the road.
Sergeant Guinther Borgelt told The Courier people commonly made mistakes when considering towing capacity.
"It's the weight. Where they put the weight and how big is their trailer, what they think they're allowed to tow, as in, the vehicle is rated to tow a certain amount of weight," he said.
"How do you work out that weight? For example, some people say they've got a three and a half ton towing capacity, that means they can put a three and a half ton trailer on the back. But, they're not taking into account what they put in that trailer, how many people they put in the car, how much weight that takes away from their payloads.
"There's a lot of different areas that can go wrong ... there's multiple numbers to know and they don't all add up together."
Scarsdale man Brian Whelan said he'll be putting into place what he learned on Sunday, including placement of the breakaway system, getting the right type of tow hooks, and carrying fuel.
"The carrying of fuel ... on the back of your van. It's not illegal but if you're in an accident and somebody dies because there was a fire because I was carrying 20 litres of petrol on the back, I might be in trouble," he said.
"I do a bit of travelling myself so you hear about it everywhere but it was good to come and listen to somebody tell you exactly what ... all those rules and regulations."
For Sergeant Borgelt, the message to road users this Easter is simple: Prepare and "take your time".
"Enjoy the trip, make it a weekend ... it isn't just being at the destination but getting there and getting home safely and enjoying the countryside," he said.
