The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Highway Patrol's Operation Tow Right demonstrates towing safety ahead of Easter

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated April 3 2023 - 9:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading Senior Constable Stephanie Rogers and Brian Whelan at Ballarat Highway Patrol's demo day for Operation Tow Right. Photo by Kate Healy.
Leading Senior Constable Stephanie Rogers and Brian Whelan at Ballarat Highway Patrol's demo day for Operation Tow Right. Photo by Kate Healy.

The region's road trippers are being warned to check their caravans and trailers are roadworthy and safe before they start driving this Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.