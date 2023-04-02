A man has been rescued from a mine shaft south of Daylesford after he fell about two metres on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leonards Hill, off Sailors Creek Road about 11.40am.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the man suffered a dislocated shoulder and bruising in the incident.
Firefighters, including a specialist mine rescue crew from Bendigo (Oscar 1) successfully rescued the man.
Ambulance Victoria said the man declined to be taken to hospital by paramedics but would attend in Melbourne.
