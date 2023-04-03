The Courier
Lachlan O'Keefe, Lucy Stephan, Kate Werry and Laura Foley all win gold medals at national championship events

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Lachlan O'Keefe (far left), Lucy Stephan (left) and Laura Foley (second from right) won national level gold medals at the weekend. Pictures Lachlan Bence/supplied
BALLARAT and its nearby regions has three new national champions with high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe joining rowers on Lucy Stefan and Laura Foley on top of the dais' across the country.

