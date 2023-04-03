BALLARAT and its nearby regions has multiple new national champions with high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe joining a host of rowers including Lucy Stefan and Laura Foley on top of the dais' across the country.
Wendouree Athletics Club member Lachlan O'Keefe won gold at the Australian Track and Field Championships jumping 2.08m in the Men U20 High Jump.
O'Keefe made the 2.08m height on his first attempt before falling short of the next height, but it was still enough for him to secure the gold medal.
This is the second time O'Keefe has won a national high jump title, having won a Gold Medal in the under 18s events in 2022 which secured him selection to the World Youth Championships which were held in Colombia.
O'Keefe's teammate from Cali, Cooper Sherman also picked up a bronze medal in the under 20, 200m, finishing the final in a quick time of 21.25 seconds.
Meanwhile, former Loreto College student Laura Foley and former Ballarat Grammar rower Lucy Stephan have teamed up to take gold in Open Women's coxless fours for Melbourne University at the Australian Rowing Championships.
Earlier in the meet, Stephan and Ballarat's Kat Werry were convincing winners in the open winners coxless pairs. The pair would form part of the all-conquering Victorian crew which won another Queen's Cup title.
In the process of that race, Stephan etched her name into Australian rowing history becoming the first rower to be part of 10 winning Queen's Cup, women's eight crews.
Stephan, a gold medallist in the coxless four at the Tokyo Olympics, stroked Victoria to an emphatic back-to-back victory.
"I mean I'm not going to lie. The thought was there at the start line ... 'If this is my 10th and if I do it, I'll break the record'," Stephan said.
"But it goes without saying that when you are from the big white V, you've got years and years of amazing girls and pedigree before me. I wouldn't be able to do it without them for sure."
Stephan's record of rowing in 10 winning Queen's Cup eight-oared crews includes seven wins from 2012 to 2018, with more titles in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.
Racing for Wendouree Ballarat, Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson took out a gold in the under 19s women's coxless pair, winning in a time of 8.37.87 seconds, dominating the field to win by almost 20 seconds.
Ballarat Clarendon College also continued its remarkable run in the schoolgirls coxed fours with a victory in a time of 7.21.67.
In a great result for Ballarat, three of the top four schools were from Ballarat with Ballarat Grammar coming in third and and Loreto finishing fourth.
College also won silver in the school boys coxed four, while Ballarat Grammar also took a bronze in the schoolboys coxed quad scull.
In other results, Tom Foley, 18, won bronze in under 21 coxed four quad racing for Melbourne University.
