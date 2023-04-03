It's so unusual you couldn't make it up.
You're a geocacher alone in a remote part of Teddington Reservoir, hanging upside down from a tree and there's 4m between you and the ground.
You've been there all night, you're drifting in and out of consciousness - and there's not a soul around.
You're hanging onto life - literally.
In fact no one finds you - a 65-year-old St Kilda climber - until well into the next day
But how do they get you down?
It was the dilemma facing dozens of emergency personnel at Redbank, north of Avoca, on Thursday.
And a group of Ballarat firefighters rose to the challenge - thanks to their new truck and the specialist training attached to it.
"The man was critical when he was found," Ballarat-based United Firefighters Union delegate Luke Shearer said.
"Having the new Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle and the trained crew has played a massive role in saving his life.
"The new truck could be dispatched straight away. Without it there would have been a 30-to-60 minute delay."
So why not send a truck with an extendable ladder?
FRV Commander Adam Young said the Ballarat's ladder platform truck was too big and heavy to get to the location - and was turned back - but firefighters in the Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle were able to unload specialist ropes, hike in - and retrieve the patient.
"Now that we have a truck on line at Lucas, that's really exciting, " he said.
"It's fantastic to have that capability now and have the specialised ropes."
"When the crew first went out we had sketchy information initially but en route and on arrival the crews were able to get a better awareness of the situation - and were able to use rope rescue gear to bring the man down."
Much of the rescue was done with ropes - with one member climbing the tree - but the patient had be handled carefully.
"Paramedics were keen to get him down but it needed to be done in a staged process because of a thing called suspension trauma.
"If you bring them down straight away it's likely to kill them.
"It was a really positive outcome. We sent up seven personnel from Ballarat and all agencies worked together really well (including police, SES and CFA)."
"The team often faces things like this in industrial rescues - for example, on wind turbines, but this is the first I've heard of in a geocaching setting.'
Commander Young said high-angle rescues in the bush and beside cliffs were becoming more common over time.
"We've always responded to hikers and climbers, but the number needing high-angle rescues is increasing," he said.
He said it was not uncommon for Ballarat firefighters to go to Mount Arapiles - on the far side of Horsham - to hike in and carry out high-angle rescues at rock-climbing haunts.
In fact on Sunday, specialist firefighters were called in to retrieve a bushwalker from a Leonards Hill mineshaft in the Wombat State Forest. A man in his 40s was treated for a dislocated shoulder after the 2-3m fall.
BUS CRASH
Ironicly it was an horrific September bus crash at Pentland Hills that was the catalyst for FRV to move its spare Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle from a training centre in Burnley, where Mr Shearer said it was "collecting dust".
"Fire Rescue Victoria couldn't get the ute for the Bacchus Marsh job on the day," he said.
"No recall (of specialist trained staff) was available - so they sent a pumper from Ballarat City.
"A specialist truck later came out from Richmond - but it took 35 minutes longer than it would have it the truck had been based in Ballarat.
"The traffic and the freeway make all the difference.
"In the end the (Loreto College) students in the bus found a place to walk out of the area safely, but if the bus had landed a particular way, it could have been very different."
The reaction from that calamity has resulted in the relocation of a truck that is potentially saving lives.
Now a second Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle is being homed at Morwell - and the battle has begun to get another in Mildura.
"Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes completely ignored firefighter pleas to have technical trucks in country locations, Now we have one in Ballarat," Mr Shearer said.
"It arrived here on the back of a union campaign - and the State Government didn't want to know anything about it."
But with the truck now based in Ballarat, Thursday's tree rescue is evidence its making a life-or-death difference.
The Alfred Hospital said the St Kilda man at the centre of the drama was now in a stable condition.
