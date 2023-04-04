The Courier
Ballarat growth continues in Cardigan Village

By Kirra Grimes
April 4 2023 - 12:30pm
A residential subdivision is proposed for Avancer Court, near Remembrance Drive, in Cardigan.
Ballarat's rural-urban fringe is unlocking more residential land, with a former agricultural district in the north west the latest to boom.

Kirra Grimes

