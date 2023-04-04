Ballarat's rural-urban fringe is unlocking more residential land, with a former agricultural district in the north west the latest to boom.
Cardigan - 11 km north west of the CBD - has seen a steep increase in development in the past decade, with new subdivisions springing up to meet the demand from owner-occupier families.
A planning application before the City of Ballarat reflects this trend, proposing to subdivide two lots on Avancer Court, near Remembrance Drive, into four lots with a minimum size of 2000 square metres.
The application states the lots will be capable of containing dwellings, private open space, parking and access.
It states the site - which is vacant apart from two existing sheds - is suitable for subdivision, as "the density, area and dimensions of each lot are appropriate to the character of the area, which already comprises similar lot sizes".
Cardigan's population jumped from 647 in 2011 to 1064 in 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
At the 2021 census, 98.7 per cent of occupied private dwellings were detached houses, and 90.5 percent of households were family households.
The majority of homes were four or more bedrooms (77.9 per cent), and most were owned with a mortgage (53.9 per cent) or owned outright (36.6 per cent).
The suburb is mostly Farming Zone, Comprehensive Development Zone and Low Density Residential Zone.
In June 2022, it was rated 15 out of Victoria's top 20 'family' housing markets based on criteria including median house price ($922,000) and percentage of owner-occupied homes (94 per cent).
The subdivision application follows the expansion of services in Cardigan and surrounds, with a new childcare centre proposed for the Acacia housing estate and a new school bus route proposed to connect Cardigan Village and Lucas with Ballarat High School.
