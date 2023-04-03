A Black Hill man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash involving a motorbike and car in Wendouree on Monday.
The incident was first reported about 2.10pm, close to the intersection of Howitt and Shelley streets.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the 19-year-old suffered upper body injuries.
Witnesses said the motorbike rider was lying motionless, face down on the road following the crash.
"The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from Mount Helen was on her permit, and the supervising passenger, a 72-year-old Garibaldi man, stopped at the scene and are assisting investigators with their enquiries," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
