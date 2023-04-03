The Courier
Updated

Motorbike rider in a critical condition after crash in Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 6:10pm
Picture by Adam Trafford.
A Black Hill man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash involving a motorbike and car in Wendouree on Monday.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

