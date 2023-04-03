The Courier
Home/News/Council

City of Ballarat launches Easter installations in Sturt Street

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson with youngers Willow, Isabelle and Chet getting into Easter celebrations early with a few chocolate eggs by installations in the Sturt Street gardens. Picture by Adam Trafford
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson with youngers Willow, Isabelle and Chet getting into Easter celebrations early with a few chocolate eggs by installations in the Sturt Street gardens. Picture by Adam Trafford

COLOURFUL neon pop-ups are helping to build up a sense of holiday fun, offering the chance for people to hop into the Sturt Street gardens for Easter celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.