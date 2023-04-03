COLOURFUL neon pop-ups are helping to build up a sense of holiday fun, offering the chance for people to hop into the Sturt Street gardens for Easter celebrations.
This is the first time City of Ballarat has opted to go big in the gardens for Easter with installations, including colourful giant eggs, following on from the city's beloved Christmas reindeer and sleigh.
Neon designs, which the City bills as social media worthy, are creations from visual artist Carla O'Brien, whose work is well known from Ballarat Winter Festival, White Night and the angel wings that went viral after pop star Katy Perry photographed herself with them at the 2016 Burning Man festival in the United States.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said Easter Bunny ears and fellow Easter pop-ups had already been drawing lots of interest and selfie hunters to the gardens.
"It brings people out and about and proud of the town," Cr Hudson said.
City of Ballarat gardens team has also designed an Easter display, featuring bright coloured petunias and giant eggs, in the Victoria Street gardens.
Cr Hudson urged everyone to stay safe, particularly if travelling, for the long weekend and school holidays ahead.
For more Easter fun in Ballarat these school holidays: ballaratintheknow.com.au.
