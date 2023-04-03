The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat man cops fine after hooning across region

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat man has escaped a licence suspension after posting a series of videos to social media doing burnouts and skids on a Harley Davidson motorcycle across Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.