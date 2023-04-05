For more than 30 years, the Easter story The Final Hours has been a staple on the Damascus College calendar.
The production is the same every time it is mounted - the same script, same music, same locations - but the difference is what the students bring to it every second year.
The Final Hours sees the school campus transformed into the Middle East of 2000 years ago to tell the story of the final hours of Jesus' life.
"It is one of the most recognisable and well-known stories of the world and it has been told for generations in so many forms" said Damascus College performing arts coordinator Andrew Seeary.
"Like at Christmas time, Easter's true origin is founded in an event, one that sometimes gets lost in the midst of holidays and commercialism. The production has always been an attempt to reconnect with the true message of the Easter tradition."
Mr Seeary has been involved in the production since its inception more than 30 years ago. A cast and crew of more than 40 students from year nine to 12 will perform four sold-out shows this week across various interior and exterior locations across the grounds.
"For well over 30 years it has been the same script, same music, and the same exciting blend of interior and exterior locations," Mr Seeary said.
"What makes it different for every season is what the next generation of performers bring to the event. Their interpretation keeps the story fresh, energized, and relevant."
Principal Steven Mifsud said the production was a chance for the community to embrace the Easter story.
"Easter is a time of deep reflection and personal examination. As a Catholic community we are encouraged to reflect on who we are as people and how in the Resurrection of Christ we are to be people of hope and light, transforming our world by our thoughts, actions and behaviours."
