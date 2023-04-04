Enthusiasts of the West Highland White Terrier from across the region and Melbourne flocked to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens to celebrate the Scottish dog breed on Sunday.
Of the more than 30 canines and 30 people who partook in the walk, hosted by the West Highland White Terrier Club of Victoria, were the McBeaths.
Ballarat's Kerrie McBeath, who attended the event alongside her son Alexander and their almost three-year-old White Terrier, Missy, said it was a "lovely" experience to be surrounded by others who were so passionate about White Terriers.
"It was great day and it was the perfect opportunity to meet like-minded people and also a good chance for the dogs to sniff each other out," Ms McBeath said.
Ms McBeath, who got their beloved Missy during the pandemic while in Melbourne, said there was something irresistible about the White Terriers breed.
"When you have a 'westie', you'll change and you'll become a 'westie' for life," she said.
"'Westie' owners are tragics."
IN THE NEWS:
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.