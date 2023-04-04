The Courier
More than 30 people attend West Highland White Terrier Club of Victoria Ballarat walk

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
April 4 2023 - 3:30pm
Almost three-year-old West Highlands White Terrier Missy and his owner, Alexander McBeath. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Enthusiasts of the West Highland White Terrier from across the region and Melbourne flocked to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens to celebrate the Scottish dog breed on Sunday.

