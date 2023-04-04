UPDATE 10am:
A woman in her 30s has been taken to hospital for observation, according to police at the scene of a crash near St James Primary School in Sebastopol.
A blue Holden Rodeo containing construction equipment collided with a silver Isuzu SUV on the corner of Spencer and Vale streets at 8.20am.
Emergency services said the woman in her 30s was in the SUV with three school-aged children.
Police said the SUV was travelling east and the ute was heading south at the time of the collision, causing the Isuzu to land on its side - and the ute to jack-knife with the construction business trailer it was towing.
Police blocked part of Vale Street for at least an hour, as parents dropped off children at the school, a nearby kinder and a childcare centre that was directly opposite the site.
Firefighters cleaned up a significant amount of debris including liquid all over the road.
At least three police cars attended, along with three ambulance vehicles along with a fire truck from Ballarat City (FRV station 67).
EARLIER:
A car is on its side on a busy Sebastopol street after what's understood to be a two-car crash.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at the corner of Vale and Spencer streets near a childcare centre and primary school about 8.20am.
One vehicle came to rest on its drivers side, while the other, a blue ute, appeared to have serious damage to its front.
It's understood children were in the silver vehicle, while the ute's trailer has jackknifed, coming to rest in the middle of the intersection.
Traffic diversions are in place in the area while police investigate and firefighters begin the cleanup.
It's not known if anyone was taken to hospital - Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for further information.
