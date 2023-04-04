TREE works will create lane closures and traffic disruptions likely to last "several weeks" along Ballarat's Avenue of Honour on Remembrance Drive.
Works began late last week and traffic control measures will be in action on weekdays for the section in focus, between Bo Peep Road and Lake Burrumbeet Caravan Park (Cassidy's Road) in Burrumbeet.
City of Ballarat is replacing 70 trees along the Avenue of Honour - 68 poplars and two English elms - each deemed to be at the end of their life, in decline or to have structural issues.
Ballarat's Avenue of Honour is Australia's longest avenue of its kind, stretching 22 kilometres with 3801 trees paired with a plaque dedicated to individual men and women from Ballarat who enlisted in World War I.
Trees in focus will be replaced by 30 hybrid oaks and 40 pin oaks, in line with the Avenue of Honour's conservation management plan allowing for similar European large canopy deciduous trees.
Replacement trees and the drain will be relocated with plaques one metre back from the road under road safety measures.
These works follow a ceremony in October to mark the replanting of more than 50 trees destroyed in the Weatherboard section of the avenue, north of the Western Highway, after storms in late 2021. Soldiers planted the last six to eight trees in the segment.
Two years of planning has gone into the latest project. City of Ballarat has obtained a Heritage Victoria permit and a Cultural Heritage permit to undertake the tree replacement program.
Works are being guided by a City of Ballarat arborist.
City of Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson said the tree renewal program was important in preserving the historical and culturally significant site.
"This program of tree renewal will ensure the ongoing protection and enhancement of the Avenue of Honour," Cr Hudson said.
"This is a significant part of Ballarat and we are working to preserve it for future generations.
"Oaks will be more suitable to the site and have shown adaption to climate change, they are moderately fast growing and are a large canopy tree."
City of Ballarat's parks and gardens team is working with Heritage Victoria, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee on the project.
