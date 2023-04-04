The Courier
Avenue of Honour tree replanting in Burrumbeet on Remembrance Drive

Updated April 4 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Ballarat's Avenue of Honour, Remembrance Drive.
TREE works will create lane closures and traffic disruptions likely to last "several weeks" along Ballarat's Avenue of Honour on Remembrance Drive.

