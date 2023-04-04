The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Sports Affairs

CHFL 2023: AFL legend heading to CHFL club Carngham-Linton in 'Carlton Draft'

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:30pm, first published April 4 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Buckley (left), three-time premiership player Jonathan Brown and four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis could make an appearance at Carngham-Linton in 2023. Picture supplied
Nathan Buckley (left), three-time premiership player Jonathan Brown and four-time premiership Hawk Jordan Lewis could make an appearance at Carngham-Linton in 2023. Picture supplied

A Central Highlands Football League club will benefit from the services of an AFL great this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.