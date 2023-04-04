A Central Highlands Football League club will benefit from the services of a former AFL great this season.
Carngham-Linton has been selected as one of six clubs for local football initiative 'The Carlton Draft', launched by Carlton Draught in 2022.
The club will have access to a star-studded player pool consisting of Nathan Buckley, Josh Kennedy, Jordan Lewis, Kane Cornes, David Mundy and Bernie Vince.
Each player will play one game for the regional Victorian club that drafts them.
Carngham-Linton club president Greg Spratling said it was an "exciting" moment for the club.
"We've had a few tough years and this is a really good opportunity for us to promote our club," Spratling said.
"Our junior core and our loyal fans have stuck with us and this is a great chance to give back to the faithful."
It has been a frantic week for Spratling, who was not aware of his club's entry into the draft until the eleventh hour.
"I didn't know about this until last week when one of our new guys at the club nominated us and I had to get in touch with Carlton Draught as soon as possible," Spratling said.
"Within 24 hours I knew we were lucky enough to be chosen but I had to keep it a secret over the weekend."
Representatives from Carngham-Linton will head to Fox Footy in late April for the draft, in which they will have the opportunity to choose one of the six former AFL legends for a game in May to June.
Last year's Carlton Draft success was highlighted by Collingwood premiership player Dale Thomas' match-winning performance for the Nhill Tigers.
Thomas led his one-off side to its first win in over 1,029 days, generating over $12,000 in revenue from the after-match event alone.
It adds to a big off-season for Carngham-Linton, with last year's wooden spooners one of the most active clubs over summer.
Former Essendon midfielder and proud Carngham-Linton export Nick O'Brien will line up for the Saints next season.
The club also received $750,000 in government funding for Linton Recreation Reserve.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
