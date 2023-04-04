The Courier
Men's health fundraiser in Ballarat marred by hoons

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 3:50pm
Police are disgusted and appalled at the behaviour of hoons leaving a men's mental health fundraiser, with one driver charged with conduct endangering life.

