The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat Diocese appeal rejected in the Supreme Court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Historic': Supreme Court denies Ballarat Diocese liability appeal
'Historic': Supreme Court denies Ballarat Diocese liability appeal

A Victorian Supreme Court finding against the Catholic Diocese of Ballarat may set a "historic" precedent for survivors of clergy abuse seeking financial compensation, an institutional abuse lawyer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.