This year's 10th anniversary edition of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale will focus on Lydiard Street, with visitors and locals alike immersed in the world of photography along the historic route.
With the opening weekend of the biennial event less than five months away, BIFB's new creative team is in full swing finalising the program before its launch.
Events producer Meg Hewitt and education and public engagement coordinator Christine McFetridge have recently joined the team to bring it to its full complement.
"The festival this year will intensively focus around Lydiard Street," said BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans.
"If visitors travel by train, the station will be lit up with large-scale paste-ups then all the way down along Lydiard Street, and flowing in to the central laneways there will be lots of major shows and really interesting artists presenting."
An announcement on the traditional blockbuster exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat is expected next month.
This year's festival theme The Real Thing explores a dynamic view of modern life through the lens of local, national and international photographers and how their images and the channels they use shape us.
Exhibitions will be held in formal and informal spaces across the cities from galleries to laneways, natural landscapes to city streets, businesses to the historical buildings of Ballarat.
"There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes and we are liaising with more than 100 (local and) international artists for the festival program," Ms Gerrans said. "In addition to the artistic program we will also be presenting a comprehensive suite of events, public programs, tours and workshops."
The biennale's opening weekend on August 26 and 27 will have extra events and artist-led tours to activate and excite visitors and the community.
"Because it's our 10th anniversary it will be an immersive and celebratory vibe with more venues on Lydiard Street and a larger outdoor program," Ms Gerrans said.
BIFB events producer Meg Hewitt has had extensive experience with photography festivals around the world both as participant and visitor, and her exhibition Tokyo is Yours won fringe artist of the year at the 2019 BIFB.
"I've seen lots of different ways that festivals can be run or can be presented so I'm really keen to get the community involved with events, whether that's a dinner party in the Mining Exchange among the exhibitions or using local suppliers or restaurants to create menus to showcase the best of the region," she said.
New education and public engagement coordinator Christine McFetridge said the biennale would also host education and learning opportunities for people of all ages from early childhood services through all levels of education and anyone interested in learning more about photography.
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from August 26 to October 22.
