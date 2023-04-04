The Courier
Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2023 to focus on Lydiard Street

By Michelle Smith
April 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Ballarat International Foto Biennale creative team Quinn Fletcher, Kate O'Hehir, Meg Hewitt, Vanessa Gerrans, Peter Volich, Maddeleine Sherburn and Christine McFetridge. Picture by Lachlan Bence
This year's 10th anniversary edition of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale will focus on Lydiard Street, with visitors and locals alike immersed in the world of photography along the historic route.

