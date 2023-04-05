The chief of one of Ballarat biggest businesses says partnering with charity organisations and giving back to the community is a must for modern companies.
PetStock chief executive Shane Young spoke as a part of a panel for Commerce Ballarat's Biznet Breakfast on Tuesday.
The PetStock head discussed the work of the company's philanthropic arm, the Petspiration Group, and its various partnerships with community organisations, namely McKillop Family Services, responsible for delivering the Paw Pals Animal Assisted Education program.
"I think it is about participation in the community. It is easy to say no sometimes, so it is giving people the option to say yes, providing different options that aligns to that individuals values," he said.
"We are asking people to align to our values, and we need to act to those values. I think we are an enabler for the community. We enable people to give a little bit sometimes and we can make sure their money is going to the right places, as well as our own."
We are asking people to align to our values, and we need to act to those values.- Shane Young
PetStock has a long history of philanthropic involvement in the Ballarat community, fundraising for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and Run for a Cause.
The business also supports organisations across Australia and New Zealand, such as the Riding for the Disabled Association.
Mr Young encouraged businesses, large and small, to consider their corporate citizenship as a boon not only to community, but workforce.
IN THE NEWS
"Get started, do what you are passionate about and what aligns to your values," he said.
"It is very hard to hire people now. Especially with the younger generation - they are choosing people who have a purpose."
"It starts with your team. Regardless of how big or small your business is, every little bit counts."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.