IN A BID to break down a mental health taboo in a hard-to-reach demographic, Ballarat Field and Game turned to what it does best: a charity shoot.
The sporting club put the call-out and raised more than $11,200 to boost grassroots not-for-profit Ballarat Men's Mental Health, an organisation that walks with men in finding the right support on their mental health journey.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health launched in January last year in response to the city's high suicide rate and an overwhelming need to support men who were struggling.
Ballarat Field and Game's Sam Wilson said there still felt like there was a stigma about mental health and this event was about helping males know it was okay to not be okay - and there was plenty of support about.
"Our industry is heavily male dominated and this event was certainly a way to create positive awareness for mental health," Mr Wilson said.
He said the awareness was also for families to know what community supports were available, particularly for early help to prevent men from reaching a crisis point - and the ripple effects this created.
The charity shoot attracted about 190 participants from across the state, including as far as Deniliquin.
Some travelled specifically to take part in this event, even though there were two other big competitive shoots on the same weekend.
Mr Wilson said there were plenty of "new and old friends", which was important.
The biggest financial impact came from almost 40 Ballarat-based business sponsors supporting the cause.
Mr Wilson said the club's only cost for the day was in the clay targets, but even the supplier offered these at a reduced price.
He said the fundraising result and widespread support for the event surpassed all the club's expectations.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health has established a counselling service to guide men to the supports they need.
The organisation's work also provides grocery vouchers via general practitioners to vulnerable people or covers financial costs for those unable to pay for mental health services.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health director Max Crawford said the funding was a significant boost to help the organisation's programs.
But Mr Crawford said what was most important was the event was helping get men talking and thinking more about mental health among what was a hard-to-reach, regional demographic.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health: 0493 247 340; ballaratmmh.com.au
For crisis support: Lifeline, 13 11 14.
