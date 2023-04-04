A classic Ballarat tradition is back for this Easter long weekend and organisers hope to bring smiles and joy to faces around town.
Ballarat Lions Club will be fundraising for the organisation's Children's Cancer Research Foundation again in 2023 - for their 11th consecutive year.
There will be a barbecue as well as an important visit from the Easter Bunny - with chocolate eggs in tow - on Saturday at the ALDI car park on Creswick Road.
Project manager Bill Sleep said the cause was close to his heart as his grandson, now 16, was diagnosed with leukaemia 10 years ago.
In the past the fundraiser has raised thousands of dollars for the foundation and this weekend all the action will start from 8.30am.
Leona Stevenson, a close friend of the Easter Bunny, said they were often met with both excitement and a few surprised visitors.
She said it was wonderful to see people excited to see the Easter Bunny and if you're lucky you might see them make a grab for some supermarket carrots.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
