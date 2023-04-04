Ballarat's infill trend is gaining momentum as the council deals with yet another subdivision application, this time in the city's north.
The proposal, which is situated for 27 Paling Street, just off of Doveton Street North, hopes to create four two-storey, three-bedroom dwellings.
Each lot is set to include a combined floor and land area starting from 89.62 square-metres to a maximum of 108.29 square-metres.
It is touted each dwelling would encompass a six star energy rating and would showcase a "sense of individuality".
"The new construction will have little impact on existing landscape and gardens," the planning documents wrote.
"The proposed unit development is located in an urban area and as such power, gas, water, storm-water, sewerage and telephone are available for connection to the site."
However, it does say in order to develop the four homes, it will need to remove three small trees.
The applicant's proposal does not say what trees these are, nor has an arborist's report been made publicly available about the impact vegetation loss could have to native flora and fauna.
Other benefits the planning documents spruik is the use of "hip roofs".
"The proposed dwellings have pitched metal roofs in keeping with the neighbourhood character of roofs, both hip and gable," it wrote.
"The cladding to the dwellings is render, again in keeping with the neighbourhood character."
The subdivision, while it plans to include two car parks for each property, will not include "large open car parking areas".
There will also be no visitor spots or bicycle parking.
Additionally, each lot's driveway will be unable to accommodate greater than four vehicles.
"The driveways will not be connected to a road; therefore vehicles will be required to exit the property in a forward direction," the planning document wrote.
Emergency vehicles however, will still have direct access to the front door of each property.
At present, the site, which measures about 998 square-metres, is occupied by a single-storey brick veneer dwelling, freestanding carport and shed.
IN THE NEWS:
The permit, for 17 Park Street, issued by council on April 13, 2022, saw seven objections and a petition against the development signed by 67 parties.
In the findings, VCAT member Megan Carew looked at the vertical profile of the proposed dwellings and whether it would impact the character of the surrounding neighbourhood.
The findings also revealed that the site is located in a designated 'residential growth zone', which seeks to facilitate higher density infill developments.
Ms Carew noted the rezoning occurred in 2014, and was part of a ministerial process, therefore not under the remittance of VCAT.
The two-storey townhouses would sit well under the 13.5 metre limit imposed in the planning scheme, which affords for a "change of scale" within growth neighbourhoods. Concerns were also raised about the dwellings internal amenities.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
