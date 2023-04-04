UPDATE, 5.35pm:
Firefighters have managed to get a blaze a the Brisbane Ranges National Park under control.
The fire was listed as safe at 5.35pm.
An advice message issued earlier in the day is no longer active.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are tackling a bushfire in the Brisbane Ranges National Park, with an advice message issued for the nearby area.
Firefighters were first called about 3.25pm on Tuesday afternoon, with more than 15 vehicles at the scene.
A Bell 212 firefighting helicopter has been called in and is assisting in the fight.
The fire is not far from the scene of a bushfire at Glenmore in February, 2023, which burned for more than two days.
This Advice message is being issued for Balliang, Beremboke, Bungal, Durdidwarrah, Fiskville, Glenmore, Meredith, Morrisons, Mount Wallace, Northcote Childrens Village, Rowsley, Staughton Vale, Yaloak Vale.
There is currently no threat to communities, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 04/04/2023 06:10 pm or as the situation changes.
