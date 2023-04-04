A court has heard a number of cavalier excuses for drug-driving, prompting the presiding officer to remind offenders of the climbing regional road toll.
"In regional Victoria our road toll is up 32 per cent than at the same time last year and people continuously come before the court and say, 'I was only smoking cannabis'," Judicial Registrar Michael Bolte told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
"That's a genuine concern."
One man, seeking to have his licence reinstated after losing it in 2019 for drug-driving, told Mr Botle he no longer smoked cannabis after developing lung issues from a lifetime habit.
The 41-year-old had completed a drivers education course in the meanwhile.
Mr Bolte asked: "What did you learn?"
"A lot," the man replied.
"I'd already stopped smoking weed ... [I learned] the consequences of getting back into old habits."
The registrar reminded the man of the risk to other road users.
"It's not about you," Mr Bolte said.
The man's abstinence from cannabis was noted and his licence application was granted.
Another accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, was pulled over late Saturday night on November 5, 2022, after running a red light turning on to Grenville Street from Little Bridge Street in Ballarat's CBD.
When asked by police why an oral fluid test had turned up a result for methylamphetamine, he said he "honestly didn't realise it was in [his] system".
READ MORE:
Mr Bolte asked the 22-year-old: "Why are you using ice?"
The man was quick to correct the registrar.
"I went out one weekend and had a big weekend with the boys ... I don't do ice, but I do party pills," he said in court.
The registrar again asked why and the accused shrugged.
"What is genuinely surprising is your relaxed nature about illicit drug use," Mr Bolte said.
"I just hope your bucket list of stupidity is finished ... there's no good that can come from it."
The 22-year-old was fined $1400.
Another accused man, also sentenced without conviction, lost his licence for six months.
On November 19, 2022, he was pulled over on Darling Street in Redan and told police he had smoked cannabis for two decades, and that particular morning, had three bongs.
The man asked the registrar if he could "at least" drive home from the courthouse.
The registrar asked: "When was the last time you used cannabis?"
"Yesterday," he replied.
Mr Bolte's answer was swift.
"No ... I will not be complicit in your law-breaking," he told the man.
He was also fined $600.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.