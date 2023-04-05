The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's push for more female tradies

KG
By Kirra Grimes
April 5 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guinny Nunes is working at Sovereign Hill while completing her Certificate III in Electrotechnology. Pictures by Mitch Nivalis and Lachlan Bence
Guinny Nunes is working at Sovereign Hill while completing her Certificate III in Electrotechnology. Pictures by Mitch Nivalis and Lachlan Bence

An all-girls' school to a blokey construction site is a pretty big leap but it's one Guinny Nunes is glad she's made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.