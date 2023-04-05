An all-girls' school to a blokey construction site is a pretty big leap but it's one Guinny Nunes is glad she's made.
The 20-year-old Loreto College graduate and apprentice electrician is one of 12 trailblazing Central Highlands tradies changing the face of their industries, rejecting gender norms to let their talents shine.
Guinny took up her apprenticeship in 2022 after deciding not to pursue university studies.
As someone who "didn't even know how to use a drill", it was a steep learning curve.
But she thrived in the supportive environment of her pre-apprenticeship, which led to a paid position at Sovereign Hill while she completes her training.
"It's sort of just about getting your foot in the door, just that first step," she said.
"I started from zero but I've built my confidence heaps."
Guinny features in the Celebrating Women In Trades photography exhibition launched at Sovereign Hill's Rare Trades Centre this week. Photographer Mitch Nivalis captured 12 female subjects at work for the project - a collaboration between Apprenticeship Support Australia, Women's Health Grampians (WHG), and Hope Assistance Local Tradies.
The photographs have been printed on a large banner that will be displayed in various locations around the city throughout the remainder of 2023.
The idea is to increase visibility of female role models and encourage more women into trade industries, as demand in the public infrastructure workforce is expected to exceed supply by 48 per cent (93,000 workers) by early 2023.
"There are skill shortages across all trades in the region, and at the same time lots of evidence that shows that gender equality boosts productivity within the economy and that businesses with higher levels of diversity and inclusion often have a competitive advantage," WHG strategy and programs manager Rose Durey said.
In 2020, just three per cent of Ballarat VET students in Construction, Plumbing & Services, and five per cent of students in Manufacturing & Engineering, were female.
