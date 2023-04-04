The Courier
Bridge Mall redevelopment: High hopes but no dates yet

KG
By Kirra Grimes
April 5 2023 - 7:30am
Concept art for the Bridge Mall redevelopment. Picture from City of Ballarat
Concept art for the Bridge Mall redevelopment. Picture from City of Ballarat

Bridge Mall traders are still waiting to find out exactly when and how construction will start on a $15 million redevelopment project that will take at least a year to complete.

