Bridge Mall traders are still waiting to find out exactly when and how construction will start on a $15 million redevelopment project that will take at least a year to complete.
The City of Ballarat is in the process of evaluating tenders for the project after designs were finalised in July 2022, and as of this week says works "are still expected to commence mid-year".
Previous announcements have included a 12-18 month timeframe to complete the works.
At least two mall retailers have already permanently closed after deciding that was too long to wait to reap the potential rewards.
But the Bridge Mall Business Association is confident the council will do its best to minimise disruption.
Acting treasurer Shane Donnithorne said a staged approach would stop the mall turning into "a massive construction site" and ensure ongoing access for shopping and events.
Mr Donnithorne - who has run businesses in the mall since the 1990s - said traders were optimistic the works could help "revitalise" the area, but no one could deny the city's retail landscape had become tougher in recent years.
"The western area of Ballarat's expanded dramatically - DTC with a second Kmart out there and the expansion of Stockland, so the retail dollar has been spread out quite far," he said.
IN THE NEWS
The redevelopment proposes to transform the mall into a tree-lined shared streetscape, with one-way eastbound traffic and the prospect of outdoor dining.
When serving as mayor, Cr Daniel Moloney repeatedly stated works would be completed well before the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.