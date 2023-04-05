A young woman who assaulted and threatened to kill her mother while under a family violence court order has been granted bail.
Police say the accused woman, who The Courier cannot name as it will identify the victim, showed "complete disregard" for the Family Violence Interim Order served on her to protect her mother when she told authorities: "It's just a piece of paper, I'll go straight to the house and kill the b***h."
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Monday, April 3, the accused became verbally abusive towards her mother when she returned to the home they had shared for the past few months.
The altercation turned physical when the accused scratched her mother's forearms, causing minor cuts and bleeding.
The accused also kicked holes in the kitchen wall and continuously slammed the door, damaging it.
READ MORE:
She was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station where she told authorities she did not mean to cut her mother and made admissions to using her shoe and foot to damage the walls at their home.
The accused also damaged the walls of the interview room by kicking them and was verbally aggressive towards police during questioning.
Her defence counsel told the court the accused had also sustained injuries in the altercation.
The accused, in her 20s, pleaded guilty to six charges.
She was released on bail to live with her father under strict conditions not to contact, post online about or go nearby to her mother.
The matter will return to court on May 16.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.