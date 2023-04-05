The Courier
Woman bailed in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after threatening to kill mother

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
Updated April 6 2023 - 10:09am, first published April 5 2023 - 11:30am
Ballarat courthouse. File photo.
Ballarat courthouse. File photo.

A young woman who assaulted and threatened to kill her mother while under a family violence court order has been granted bail.

