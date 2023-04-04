Ballarat holiday makers planning the annual camping jaunt might want to rethink their plans with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting cold and bleak weather over the Easter long weekend.
Temperatures are likely to be well below average for the upcoming Easter long weekend, with rain forecast across much of Victoria.
Ballarat will hit its lowest temperatures on Sunday with a maximum of 13 but minimums of six degrees on consecutive days into Monday.
The bulk of the rain is expected to fall on Friday with up to 15mm hitting the region but will be followed by several cold fronts that will make outdoor activities a little less comfortable.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist, Sarah Scully, said early forecasts would allow Australians to start planning their Easter weekend.
"A series of cold fronts will see cold, wet and windy conditions across the southern states over the long weekend. Temperatures will be well below average on Sunday, with a chance of snow around the eastern ranges."
"Maximum temperatures are likely to be well below average for the Easter long weekend with snowfall possible in alpine areas on Saturday night and Sunday," Ms Scully said.
"The potential for severe storms along the east coast and adjacent mountain ranges, bringing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain,"
"Showers are forecast in the south on Saturday, contracting to the ranges on Sunday, before becoming dry throughout on Monday.
But those who make the pilgrimage to Bells Beach will be pleased that this weather may bring the right swell to the 60th running of the Surf Classic.
