Ballarat Easter weather predictions looking less than ideal for camping

Updated April 5 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
A storm approaches Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat holiday makers planning the annual camping jaunt might want to rethink their plans with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting cold and bleak weather over the Easter long weekend.

