The Courier
Home/News/Health

Alan Thorpe's next walk mission for mental health underway in region

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On a walking mission, Alan Thorpe is back out in the region championing awareness for mental health support. Picture by Lachlan Bence
On a walking mission, Alan Thorpe is back out in the region championing awareness for mental health support. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BLISTERED and sore, Alan Thorpe is Skipton-bound.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.