The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Evelyn Andrews and siblings Tayla and Tom Sladdin owe their lives to the Royal Children's Hospital as it marks its annual Good Friday Appeal

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum Jennie Andrews with baby Evelyn when she was fighting for life in the Royal Children's Hospital. Pictures supplied.
Mum Jennie Andrews with baby Evelyn when she was fighting for life in the Royal Children's Hospital. Pictures supplied.

Evelyn Andrews might be small but she has a big fighting spirit after beating the odds to survive her first precarious months of life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.