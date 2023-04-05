TEN assists on debut last week, shows exactly the type of basketballer Max Cody is.
The consummate team-first player, Cody showed his undoubted class, controlling the game against the Melbourne Tigers in the opening round of the NBL1 South, leading his team to strong first-up win.
Cody, who has arrived back home in Australia after a college career where he played alongside teammate Tyler Rudolph, said he was excited about the season with the Miners.
"It's definitely my strength as a point guard is getting everyone involved," he said. "It's my job to sort of run the team and put the scorers in different positions so they can get the ball into good scoring positions.
"I don't have a lot of height, I'm not going to go out there and dunk on someone's head. So I need to be good at all the intangibles like being able to control the game."
Cody believes there's still plenty of room to improve, despite a 24-point opening win.
"I think we were most happy with the fact we stayed together for the full 40 minutes," he said.
"Obviously we had a couple of patches where things didn't go as we liked. They certainly got on a couple of runs, but we stayed together as a team and fixed it together.
"We knew we weren't going to come out and win by 60 in our first game together."
Cody said Ballarat had always been his preference.
"The atmosphere was great, the crowd was great, you couldn't have asked for a better experience in your first game," he said.
"There were so many reasons why I was keen to come here. I've known Luke (coach Luke Sunderland) a while, there's Tyler (Rudolph) who I went to College with and another one was the community and club which is tight knit."
The Miners meet Bendigo in a rare Thursday night encounter.
"We played Bendigo in a practice game about a month ago, we know them a little bit from that and we know they have some very good individual talent," he said.
