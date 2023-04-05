ABBEY Wehrung is too much the professional to get caught up in the hype surrounding a rematch with her former teammates on Thursday night when the Miners play host to Bendigo.
But even she understands there will probably be a little bit in the match-up, a match-up against the team that ultimately cost the Miners women a final berth last season.
In that final round match-up, Wehrung and Tess Magden combined for 50 points as Bendigo prevailed by nine points
This time, with Madgen not there and Wehrung back with the home side, it's hoped the tide will turn the other direction.
"I'm really excited this week, I love going into these types of games," Wehrung said. "We know it will be a big challenge for us.
"There's been a few little scouts here and there. They are always a really strong team and we know they will be tough.
"Kelly (Wilson), Cass (Cassidy McLean), Meg (McCarthy), Kasey (Burton) the list just goes on.
"They are quite similar, although Tess is out, Cassidy stepped up last week. They are the kind of team that is just really difficult to shut down everyone. If you shut down one, another always steps up."
Wehrung said she was thrilled to be back at the Miners and leading what turned into a complete Ballarat-team after the late withdrawal of import Emma Karamovic.
"It was amazing and it goes to show the Ballarat pathway," she said. "Everyone of us last week played as Ballarat juniors at some point in our career.
"It's exciting, everyone played really hard. We lost Em after the warm-up, but there is a belief around us this year that if someone's down we know someone else can stand up.
"I was rapt for Millie Sharp, seeing her perform as strongly as she did, Jemma Amoore, it was amazing to be out there with them."
