Travellers heading out of Ballarat over the Easter long weekend are being warned to take extra care to avoid mosquito bites, public health experts warn.
Japanese encephalitis (JE), Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) and West Nile (Kunjin) virus infections are illnesses which can be spread to humans via mosquitoes and have been detected throughout Victoria.
The annual mosquito breeding season runs from October to April, and a wetter than average summer season, has created ideal breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that carry viruses.
As of March 30, during the current mosquito season in Victoria, there was one case of JE and four cases of MVE.
Three of the four cases of MVE died.
While there has been no human cases of West Nile (Kunjin) it has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in northern Victoria.
There have been other recorded cases of mosquito-spread infections, Barmah Forest virus and Ross River virus at five and 169 infections respectively.
New research published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health found the JE virus can infect a large number of people in affected areas where mosquitoes carry the disease.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Article co-author and state health deputy chief associate Professor Deborah Friedman said Australians are largely vulnerable to Japanese Encephalitis because they typically have not had prior exposure to the virus.
"In this study, we investigated whether there was evidence of JE infection among populations exposed to the disease for the first time. It is a rare but very serious health concern," she said.
"It's also a timely reminder that mosquito borne diseases are circulating in Victoria and other parts of Australia.
"Testing in Northern Victoria shows that approximately three per cent of people in affected areas where mosquitoes carry the disease have been infected - a much larger proportion of people than the number of reported cases of illness."
Professor Friedman said there were steps people could take to protect themselves.
"If you live in or are travelling to affected regions this Easter, protect yourself from mosquitoes with repellent and wear light coloured, loose covering clothing.
"Avoid being outside at peak mosquito times including dawn and dusk and dispose of any stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed."
