The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Ballarat council seeks community feedback for heritage review Thematic Environmental History study

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
April 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Heritage Watch president Stuart Kelly is hoping the council's new Thematic Environmental History study, which will encompass a heritage review, will see buildings like the former Humffray Street Primary School, pictured here, historically recognised. Picture by Google Earth.
Ballarat Heritage Watch president Stuart Kelly is hoping the council's new Thematic Environmental History study, which will encompass a heritage review, will see buildings like the former Humffray Street Primary School, pictured here, historically recognised. Picture by Google Earth.

The City of Ballarat council is set to overhaul its heritage overlays, as the city grapples with the three-way debacle of simultaneously maintaining the region's character, booming population and waning housing supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.