The City of Ballarat council is set to overhaul its heritage overlays, as the city grapples with the three-way debacle of simultaneously maintaining the region's character, booming population and waning housing supply.
In a move to better understand Ballarat's heritage and its connection to community, the council is launching both in-person and online consultation sessions.
The first session will seek feedback on the development of the city's Thematic Environmental History study, which a council media release wrote will be "a strategic tool that helps understand the development of cities".
It is planned to "include a review of current Heritage Overlays and associated policies across the city, as well as assessing new heritage precincts and individual significant places".
"This project is the first stage of a large-scale Heritage Gaps and Policy Review into the Ballarat Planning Scheme, which will be undertaken by the City of Ballarat over several years," the release wrote.
Stuart Kelly is the president of Ballarat Heritage Watch, an online group which monitors planning proposals in the region.
He said such a revamp was imperative to ensuring places of significance which have been neglected in the past are given the recognition they deserve.
"There's a lot of under-recognised buildings that people don't know the history of, which are pretty important in giving an idea of Ballarat's history over the years," Mr Kelly said.
"Before the older people die off, we need to know what these places are."
A property Mr Kelly believes needs to be provided greater heritage significance sooner rather later is the double-storey brick development located at 46 Humffray Street North, Ballarat East.
This site operated as the Humffray Street Primary School until 1992.
"Most people in Ballarat would have thought that there would have been protection on that building because it's such a dramatic part of our streetscape," he said.
Similarly, Save our Station president Gerald Jenzen, whose group advocates for the protection of the Ballarat Station along with properties within the train precinct, said more specific controls within heritage overlays were also needed.
"An example would be the former Kelsall Wool Site operating from the premises on the corner of Lydiard Street and Mair Street," Mr Jenzen said.
"That building is within a heritage precinct but it's got no specific control on the building despite that building being an important element on that street."
La Trobe University's head of planning Dr Kiran Shinde said the heritage review would not only be beneficial for the city but was "timely" given the region's rapid growth.
"A revamp is always good because it gives us a realistic picture of what we value as heritage and does it continue to be valued in a similar fashion and whether we need to now look at any new inclusions into it because our value systems change over time," Dr Shinde said.
Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh said the city was constructively working to sustain heritage.
"To be a city that conserves and enhances our natural and built assets, we have to take the time to listen to our community's stories to truly celebrate the rich history of Ballarat," Cr McIntosh said.
"It is the legacy that contributes to what makes Ballarat's people, culture and place distinctive today and what we value and hand on to others."
As for development, both Mr Kelly and Mr Jenzen said they were not opposed to infill. However, they both agreed a sensitive approach was required to establish a balanced outcome.
Mr Kelly was supportive of the proposals made in the latest Infrastructure Victoria report, which stressed the need for attached and low-rise buildings in areas such as Ballarat Central that are closer to essential services like public transport, schools and health facilities.
"Two or three-storey buildings would fit easily into the centre of Ballarat, maybe even going to four in some areas that are less sensitive," he said.
Mr Jenzen said the design of infill developments should form a larger part of the planning process.
"What we are asking for is sympathetic development that fits in with the streetscape and the heritage buildings that are already there and that can be done; it's a matter of design," he said.
Among the latest high-rise buildings before the council include a seven-storey residential building and a five-storey office space on 116-122 Lydiard Street North and 8 Mair Street, respectively, by Ballarat-based Nigro Group.
It continues a growing appetite for infill development with 100 per cent of first and second releases sold for Hygge Property's 61-apartment block touted for Lyons Street North.
Community consultation sessions for the council's Thematic Environmental History study will begin on April 12 from 5:30pm at the Buninyong Town Hall.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
