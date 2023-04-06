Greyhounds hit track for historic Ballarat Cup

The Ballarat Cup is set for a historic night, when the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club hosts the event of Good Friday for the first time.
The listed $50,000 Ballarat Cup, 450m starts at 7.20pm, but BGRC's Jodie Faralla said the day is bigger than just the one race.
Friday's prize pool totals over $75,000 across 12 races, beginning at 4.47pm.
"We feel fortunate to be given the opportunity to raise funds for the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal on our night of nights," Faralla said.
"We have so many activities ranging for both young and old on Friday."
The night will also see a memorial race for former leading greyhound bookmaker Frank Murphy, who passed away in 2021.
Faralla said BGRC felt it was "fitting" to include this race on the Cup night program, with Murphy's brother Tom to present to the winner.
Separate to the Silent Auction, Ballarat will host an in-person Good Friday Appeal Memorabilia Auction at its Ballarat Cup meeting on Good Friday.
Items include a framed Australian Test Team shirt, signed by Steve Smith, following the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka, in Colombo in 2016.
