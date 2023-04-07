The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Live music at open day at Morrisons, east of Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This bush church at Morrisons - one of the last civic structures left - contains more than meets the eye. Picture Google Maps.
This bush church at Morrisons - one of the last civic structures left - contains more than meets the eye. Picture Google Maps.

The public will get a rare chance on Saturday to check out a building that has not been open since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.