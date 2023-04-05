The undefeated Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys remain in Ballarat for a Talent League clash with Geelong at CE Brown Reserve on Thursday night.
The Rebels Boys will be eager to carry their momentum from their round two come-from-behind victory over Sydney.
The Boys recovered from a 26-point deficit at the 11th minute mark of the final term to steal a two-point triumph.
Rebels Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said the final minutes had her heart racing.
"It was great to see the Boys fight to get the win," Brown said.
"Most importantly, seeing the Boys put in place what they had been training all week was really satisfying."
Brown said Thursday night's top-of-the-table clash is set to be a great game.
"We want to prove a point after losing the Easter clash last year," she said.
Talented ruck Flynn Penry returns from injury as the Rebels look to go tall against the Falcons.
The Boys will follow the Girls fixture with Geelong, also at CE Brown Reserve.
It will be the second time already this Talent League season in which the two sides go head to head, with the Falcons coming out on top in a round one affair.
The Girls come into the clash following a dominant win over Gippsland, with Brown impressed by the Girls' contested battle.
"Each week I am seeing a new area of growth within our Girls," Riley said.
"Head coach Sally Riley has been nothing short of outstanding and has ensured our girls are having fun with their football.
"It has been super refreshing for our Girls."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
