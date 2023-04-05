'Brutal episode of violence': Ballarat man sentenced for rape

The Courier
Ballarat man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated April 5 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 3:15pm
A Ballarat man will spend more than a decade in prison after the brutal rape of a woman in Delacombe.

