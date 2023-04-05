'Brutal episode of violence': Ballarat man sentenced for rape

A Ballarat man will spend more than a decade in prison after the brutal rape of a woman in Delacombe.
Nathan Waight, 33, appeared via video link at the County Court in Ballarat to be sentenced after being found guilty by jury a year prior.
Waight was charged with two counts of rape, intentionally causing injury, making a threat to kill, reckless conduct endangering life and false imprisonment, among others.
The charges relate to an incident on February 15, 2019, in which Waight beat, strangled and raped a woman known to him at a Delacombe address after a night out at the Sebastopol Bowls Club where both were drinking heavily.
Shortly after the two arrived back at the Delacombe address, about 1.50am on February 15, Waight began verbally abusing the woman, pushing her to the ground and spitting in her face.
As the woman was struggling to free herself, Waight started punching her in the head, and struck her multiple times with a nearby pedestal fan with enough force to break the fan.
Photos later showed several head and facial injuries, swelling on both sides of the woman's jaw line and a chipped tooth.
As the woman lay dazed on the floor, Waight went to the kitchen to boil the kettle, with the intent to pour the boiling water on her.
The woman got to her feet and ran to the front door to escape, after which Waight approached her with a kitchen knife, ran the knife across her throat and told her "I am going to slit your throat".
He then tackled the woman to the ground and began strangling her with both hands.
Throughout the whole ordeal, Waight strangled the woman twice to the point of unconsciousness, causing her to lose control of her bowel and bladder.
A forensic doctor would later tell a jury this could result from a loss of oxygen to the brain, forming the basis of the reckless conduct endangering life charge.
Waight then ran a shower for the woman, and pushed her inside.
After cleaning her off, he brought her to bed and raped her twice.
Waight had been in jail for the offending for 1496 days as delays stretched out a potential trial resolution date.
One jury, in 2021, had to be dismissed.
Judge David Sexton said the incident was a serious example of offending, which he called a "brutal episode of violence".
"Rape is an intensely personal crime involving the physical invasion of a person and their security," Judge Sexton said.
"They occurred after you had engaged in a truly brutal treatment of (the victim). You had assaulted her with a pedestal fan, threatened to slit her throat and strangled her twice.
"The overall context as I have described very much elevate the seriousness of this particular offending."
Judge Sexton also noted Waight's plea of not guilty resulted in the victim having to give evidence in court, which he described as a "traumatizing process".
The court heard Waight had a prior conviction of rape, and similar violence offences.
Psychological reports tendered to the court showed a lack of remorse by Waight for the offending.
Judge Sexton said Waight posed a high risk of recidivism.
"The community needs protection from you through your containment. Any sentence I impose must reflect this," Judge Sexton said.
Waight was sentenced to 15 years and four months imprisonment with a non-parole period of 11 years.
He will also be placed on the sex offenders registry for 15 years.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
