Amid an increasingly competitive hospitality market, one Ballarat takeaway shop is forgoing their profits in an effort to foster greater positive discussion around mental health.
Grab A Bite co-owner Liz Berriman, who opened her food business just before the pandemic began in February 2020, said she had always wanted to contribute to the community through her passion but was unsure how.
However, after being inspired by her customers including Alan Thorpe and his walk for men's mental health, Ms Berriman began her first charitable initiative.
This involved donating 50c from each slice and $2 from each parmigiana meal deal to mental health organisation Beyond Blue for the months of February and March.
Ms Berriman said she was blown away by the support from long standing customers, having raised a total of $324.50 for the not-for-profit.
Propelled to do more to aid the community and after several weeks of brainstorming, Ms Berriman came up with the idea to launch Grab A Bite's very own 24 month calendar with all profits to be shared evenly among Beyond Blue and the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre.
"I was mucking around with some of our customers about the need for a calendar and I thought why don't we do a calendar," she said.
The calendar is planned to not only support vital mental health services but will also help promote businesses in the region.
So far more than 20 Ballarat-based companies have jumped on board including the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative and Ballarat Regent Automotive Services.
"We're hoping to showcase each month with a different business," Ms Berriman said.
While a set date has yet to be finalised for the calendar roll out, Grab A Bite is hoping to have them on sale by this August.
"So many people in Ballarat are impacted by depression and ill mental health and this was a way for us to bring businesses and community together for a good cause," Ms Berriman said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
