From Hepburn Springs comes a report of a ten-centimetre-wide starfish fungus, a strange- shaped pinkish-red species with forked branches or "arms".
At its centre is a foul-smelling mass of wet spores, looking like a mammal's wet manure, and smelling like rotting flesh.
Included with the report was a photo (not used here), showing five fleshy-looking "arms" with forked tips.
Another name for this fungus is anemone fungus, because of its appearance.
It can be found in gardens on mulch and in grassy places in natural areas.
The smell - not usually noticed unless close-up - attracts flies, which spread the spores.
The shape of the "arms" varies with age, with younger specimens having finer segments. The number of these arms varies from five to 10.
Sometimes there is a white stalk, but sometimes the "starfish" sits on the ground.
This amazing fungus starts as a white "egg", with the expanding red arms pushing their way out, and then unfolding as they grow.
The lifespan of the starfish part is only a few weeks.
This fungus has a reputation of being poisonous to dogs, so pet owners should beware.
Although it is not known to be poisonous to humans, the smell would deter anyone from eating it.
The smell of rotting flesh is what attracts dogs.
Last week we mentioned the appearance of the season's first fungi, and this starfish fungus continues that trend. The first ghost fungus (luminous fungus) has been seen too.
Many more species will appear after the next reasonable rainfall.
The rufous fantail is an attractive and active bird found in some of the damper forests around Ballarat. Mt Cole, Wombat Forest and the Creswick Regional Park are examples of places it visits every summer.
Reports of the rufous fantail in Ballarat are rather few, so one at the North Gardens Wetlands alongside Lake Wendouree has been of interest.
This bird was seen for a few days, and was probably stopping off for a while on its way north.
The rufous fantail visits forests in southern Victoria to nest, then moves to northern Australia for winter.
It resembles a rusty-orange version of the better-known grey fantail, and tends to prefer dense undergrowth rather than higher up in the trees.
At this time of the year, and on its return in October, single individuals can be found in unexpected places as they travel through.
Many of our grey fantails will gradually move to northern Victorian forests and gardens for the winter, but a few will remain here through the colder months.
A six-year-old planted black wattle is riddled with these galls, while a silver wattle the same age and size is completely gall-free. Clearly one is preferred over the other. Why is this? C.B., Creswick.
Dark, hard, ball-like galls - often golf-ball size - on the outer twigs and branches of black wattles are often seen. They are caused by the acacia gall rust fungus.
Their absence on the very similar silver wattle is possibly due to the preference of the rust fungus for something special in the black wattle that is lacking in the silver wattle. Fungi can be surprisingly selective in their hosts.
Australia-wide, there are numerous wattles affected by these galls, but in the Ballarat district the main one is the black wattle (Acacia mearnsii). They can be weakened by the rust fungus, but are seldom killed. Silver wattles are somehow resistant to such attack.
