Nature Notes: Weird 'alien' fungus spotted in Hepburn Springs

By Roger Thomas
April 8 2023 - 10:00am
The starfish fungus attracts dogs because of the smell of rotting flesh, but while not it is poisonous to humans, it is to dogs.
From Hepburn Springs comes a report of a ten-centimetre-wide starfish fungus, a strange- shaped pinkish-red species with forked branches or "arms".

