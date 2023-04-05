A truck driver has been slapped with a hefty fine after pleading guilty to non-compliance of heavy vehicle regulations.
Career truck driver Sudeshen Bechoo, 54, was driving a freightliner prime mover and attached semi-trailer about 5.35pm on May 13, 2022, when he was checked by police at the Bungaree Weighbridge site on the Western Freeway.
Upon inspection, authorities found issues with the prime mover, including the first drive axle leaking oil - causing reduction in break efficiency - loose bolts, the driver side steps not operating, and a loose driver's side headlight that was particularly impacted, the court heard, when the truck was moving.
The dangers of non-compliant heavy vehicles are not unfamiliar to that stretch of the Western Freeway.
Details emerged in January over the September 2022 crash at the Condons Lane exit in Pentland Hills, which saw a bus load of Loreto College high-school students roll over the railing when a prime mover collided with the back of their school bus.
The truck driver in the crash, Brett Russell, 60, is alleged to have ignored warning signs his truck was not at full braking capacity.
That matter remains before the courts.
Police investigating Bechoo also found multiple discrepancies in his National Driver Work Diary, indicating he had recorded rest stops while working, and a fuel docket which meant he would have started work earlier than recorded on one occasion.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Steven Repak told the court Bechoo said he "must have overlooked" entries in the diary when explaining errors to authorities on the evening of May 13.
"A roadside interview was conducted and he conceded the diary was his," Senior Constable Repak said.
"When questioned about the mistakes ... he stated he made a mistake [recording] rest times."
Bechoo, from South Australia, appeared via video link and told the court his offending was stress related, asking Judicial Registrar Michael Bolte for "leniency".
"In my opinion I've been a good driver since the time I've started driving," the accused said.
"I've not had any accidents, I've not put myself in a situation where I've had any near-misses."
But Mr Bolte did not accept his errors were accidental.
"You've been a professional driver for a long time. The court is looking at a substantial financial penalty including possible suspension of a licence due to the deliberate nature of your actions," Mr Bolte said.
"You've chosen quite clearly what you've done ... a 20-year truck driver, you know your requirements."
Bechoo pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court including contravening heavy vehicle standards and making false or misleading entries into a work record.
He was convicted and fined $5000, his licence was suspended and he was ordered to pay court costs of $131.50.
