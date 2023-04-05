Lake Wendouree will blood some fresh - and familiar - faces while Redan's VFL-listed stars are a chance to play in the Ballarat Football Netball League's season-opening Good Friday fixture at City Oval.
Lakers premiership players in Michael Foster and Nathan Pring have been named for round one, with Foster returning to the club after stints at Donald and Beaufort.
Head coach Jack Fitzpatrick said he was looking forward to what Foster can bring both on and off-field this BFNL season.
"The club is really excited to have him back," Fitzpatrick said.
"He is older now so it would be silly to expect him to run around and dominate but to be honest what we're looking for as much as his playing ability is his leadership.
"He is someone who can help out what is a really young team. I'm just as excited, if not more excited, about that than how good of a footballer he is."
Lake Wendouree's only victory last season came against Redan on Good Friday, with Fitzpatrick a big fan of the now-traditional match-up.
"I think the Good Friday fixture is a great initiative," he said.
"There's always plenty of excitement around it anyway, being the opening game of the season.
"It has been a long time coming and the boys are ready to get into action."
While the Lakers came out on top this time last year, Fitzpatrick acknowledged both sides have different goals this season.
"When a side has a new coach there is always a bit of an unknown about them," Fitzpatrick said.
"While we respect our opposition, I don't want to plan everything we do around what Redan might be doing.
"We're a young team, we're a learning team and we're a developing team. We need to get our backyard right first before we start worrying about what is going on with the other side."
Redan will be bolstered by the return of star ruck Nathan Dunstan, who lines up in his first game since suffering a broken leg in round seven.
Dunstan was ruled out for the entire 2022 season but makes his long-awaited return to City Oval on Friday.
VFL-listed duo Cooper Craig-Peters and Will Madden have been named in Redan's extended squad, with new Lions coach Gary Learmonth noting that their selection rests on VFL duties.
Redan will unveil two-time Wimmera Football Netball League premiership player Nick Kelson in round one after the 24-year-old made the move across from Minyip-Murtoa.
The Lions host the Lakers at 3.15pm at City Oval on Good Friday.
B: J.Giampaolo, N.Barker, N.Kelson
HB: J.Werts, J.Richards, W.Madden
C: L.George, L.Phillips, P.Fitzgibbon
HF: D.Murphy, H.Lawson, L.Farnsworth
F: F.Atchison, L.Hoy, J.Short
R: N.Dunstan, C.Craig-Peters, I.Grant
INT: R.Jerera, D.Bond, D.Phillips, S.Broadbent, G.Bell, N.Cushing, L.McLean
B: B.Ryan, M.Foster, J.O'Connell (c)
HB: C.Mckay, F.Loader, L.O'Connell
C: T.Collins (vc), A.Gove, K.Anderson
HF: J.Canny, P.Corbett, H.Pritchard
F: J.Norton, C.Helyar, B.Helyar
R: L.Holmes, B.Thompson, M.McCulloch
INT: P.James, N.Pring, J.Coxall, E.Preston
EMG: J.Leech, S.Canny, H.Robertson
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
