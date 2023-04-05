The Courier
BFNL 2023: Redan, Lake Wendouree reveal lineups for Good Friday season-opener

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 8:27pm
Lake Wendouree head coach Jack Fitzpatrick is back at the helm for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season. Picture by Luke Hemer
Lake Wendouree will blood some fresh - and familiar - faces while Redan's VFL-listed stars are a chance to play in the Ballarat Football Netball League's season-opening Good Friday fixture at City Oval.

