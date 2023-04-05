The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

BFNL 2023: Lions to unveil new recruits, Lakers youth on show | Good Friday netball preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan's Cassandra Pearce in last year's Good Friday clash with Lake Wendouree. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Redan's Cassandra Pearce in last year's Good Friday clash with Lake Wendouree. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

After falling just short of a Ballarat Football Netball League grand final appearance in 2022, Redan is eager to begin its 2023 campaign with a win as it takes on an on-the-rise Lake Wendouree outfit on Good Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.