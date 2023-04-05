After falling just short of a Ballarat Football Netball League grand final appearance in 2022, Redan is eager to begin its 2023 campaign with a win as it takes on an on-the-rise Lake Wendouree outfit on Good Friday.
Redan will be bolstered by the inclusion of Central Highlands premiership duo Erin and Sally Riley, who return to the club as game-changing recruits.
Redan co-coach Ruby Parry was hopeful the returning duo could give her side the edge this season.
It was the Lions who came out on top in both encounters last year, with a 51-29 win on Good Friday and a 21-goal win in round 15.
Redan won 10 of a possible 14 matches last season en route to a preliminary final exit against eventual runners-up Darley.
Lake Wendouree coach Courtney McLean, who returns for her second year with the club, is looking to the talented youth on offer at the Lakers to lead their rebuild.
Victorian Netball League affiliated players in Eloise Ritchie, Rosie Todd and Sadie Cheeseman will be ones to watch at Lake Wendouree in 2023.
After a slow start to 2022, the Lakers won four of their final five games to sneak into finals.
Redan hosts Lake Wendouree at City Oval at 2.30pm on Good Friday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
