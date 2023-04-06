The coming Easter long weekend will, for many, be a chance to get away and relax with loved ones.
The spike in family violence incidents that comes with a holiday period is an underbelly which, tourism professionals tell The Courier, can no longer be ignored.
Federation University Professor of Social Justice Elisa Zentveld said the compounding stressors of a holiday period can mean violence is more likely to occur.
"When people are in their home region they have a lot of security, friends, their schools ... but if you're in confined quarters, that might even be like a caravan or something, and then there's no escape route, there's no support groups, you're very isolated and so you put that isolation and lack of support on top of escalation of issues," she said.
Professor Zentveld has this week launched her first book Control, Abuse, Bullying and Family Violence in Tourism Industries, exploring how tourism experiences can impact and worsen family violence.
According to the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, over the past five years, recorded family incidents consistently peak in typically holiday months.
City of Ballarat councillor Daniel Moloney said the city needed to take action on the growing body of research that family violence worsens during holiday periods.
"We need to start realising that, first of all, there's a problem, and then secondly, connect to sectors that might not normally talk to each other. So, child and family services in particular and social workers, mental health practitioners who have the experience in [the] tourism sector," he said.
"I'm not suggesting that we turn our events into mental health awareness exercises. It might be subtle, but it can be very important."
We need to start realising that, first of all, there's a problem, and then secondly, connect to sectors that might not normally talk to each other.- City of Ballarat councillor Daniel Moloney
Cr Moloney said it would "powerful" to have Ballarat's tourism operators briefed on what to watch out for, and noted days such as RUOK Day - when people are encouraged to open up conversations around mental health - as an example where observation and communication are already practiced to help those in need connect to support.
"There's techniques to ask the right questions of your mates and your family members if they're doing all right and there'll be techniques that tourism operators can learn from as well, in a non-confrontational way, just checking someone is all right," he said.
"Even have displayed, potentially, in their organisations material which helps connect people to support services."
Professor Zentveld said family violence could be "incredibly hard" to detect, but paying attention could make a real difference to someone living with family violence.
"Because people who live with family violence get incredibly good at pretending to be something else to the world ... you don't want to give things away, because there can be consequences," she said.
"But if there's something that does look odd and, often it's an instinctive thing, that something doesn't quite look right ... The way that people are inter-relating, do the children look fearful?
"And then if something looks unusual, is there an appropriate opportunity to say, 'is everything OK?'."
For help and support, call 1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732, Lifeline Australia 13 11 14, or MensLine Australia 1300 789 978.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.