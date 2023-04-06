The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Calls for Ballarat tourism sector to help address uptick in family violence during holidays

April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University Professor of Social Justice and author Elisa Zentveld and her first book exploring tourism and family violence. Photo by Kate Healy.
Federation University Professor of Social Justice and author Elisa Zentveld and her first book exploring tourism and family violence. Photo by Kate Healy.

The coming Easter long weekend will, for many, be a chance to get away and relax with loved ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.