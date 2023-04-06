The Courier
Home/News/Health
Our People

Ballarat's Peter Mahoney to run fifth Bravehearts 777 marathon

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endurance runner Peter Mahoney says Bravehearts gives his running added purpose in helping to protect Australia's most vulnerable children. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Endurance runner Peter Mahoney says Bravehearts gives his running added purpose in helping to protect Australia's most vulnerable children. Picture by Lachlan Bence

MARATHON man Peter Mahoney spends a lot of time watching his grandchildren play sport. To Mahoney, such freedom and innocence was important, right down to acts like a child doing an impromptu handstand in the field of an under-eights cricket match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.