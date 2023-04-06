The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

CFA warning over unattended campfires and burn-offs over Easter long weekend near Ballarat

AF
By Alex Ford
April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA brigades like Waubra are preparing for a big long weekend. Picture by Kate Healy
CFA brigades like Waubra are preparing for a big long weekend. Picture by Kate Healy

Ahead of the extra-long Easter weekend, firefighters are urging people to take extra care if they're planning to go camping across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.