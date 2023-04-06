Ahead of the extra-long Easter weekend, firefighters are urging people to take extra care if they're planning to go camping across the state.
It follows a call-out on Wednesday night to an unattended campfire in the forest near Glen Park off White Swan Road.
Crews from the Glen Park and Invermay brigades were called just after 9pm to the fire, and quickly brought it under control.
There is "no excuse" for leaving a campfire unattended, the CFA stated, and there will be officers from the Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management Victoria, and Parks Victoria on patrol over the long weekend.
In a media release, the CFA noted "bushfire risk remains" - "many of our parks and forests are dry and full of bushfire fuel, such as dry leaves, twigs and branches. So even with cooler weather approaching, campers must learn and follow all campfire rules, including checking weather conditions".
Campfires should be completely extinguished with water, not soil, and be cool to the touch before leaving.
The CFA is also reminding residents to register any private burn-offs "to reduce unnecessary work for emergency calltakers" over the school holidays.
Registering a burn-off allows authorities to cross-check Triple Zero calls from the community about smoke or fire sighting and avoid firefighters being dispatched unnecessarily.
Landowners are urged to use the Fire Permits Victoria website, though ESTA can still be phoned on 1800 668 511 - the CFA notes the website is preferred so emergency calltakers can focus on emergencies.
In a statement, CFA deputy chief officer Garry Cook said brigades are expecting a busy school holiday period.
"By registering your burn-off, it allows agencies to communicate with you in a timely and efficient manner, should we need to provide consistent and up-to-date advice on suspending or revoking a permit if conditions were to change," he said.
The firewood collection period is now open, with specific areas around Ballarat mapped out - check out the map here.
Ballarat's Fire Danger Period ends on May 1, as does Golden Plains, Hepburn, Moorabool, and Pyrenees shires.
