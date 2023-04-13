The Courier
BFNL 2023: Sebastopol season previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:45pm
Sebastopol players stand for the national anthem ahead of the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford
The departure of Michael Searl has forced change at the top for Sebastopol, but the Burra look poised to threaten again in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

