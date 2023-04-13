The departure of Michael Searl has forced change at the top for Sebastopol, but the Burra look poised to threaten again in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Michael Columbro has stepped up to the role of joint head coach, with Sebastopol leader Luke Kiel to share the load as a playing coach.
Columbro said last year's grand final loss was a forgotten memory for the Burra, as the club sets its sights on season 2023.
"It's time to move on (from the grand final) and time to get back to work focusing on our first month of football," Columbro said.
"We're very happy with where we're at ahead of the season. We feel as though we've got a really good understanding of the group and they've got a good understanding of us as well.
"We've tried to implement a couple new features to our game over the pre-season, we want to be a more attacking team."
The usual suspects are back at the Burra this season, but a few younger players have caught Columbro's attention following an impressive summer.
"We've been able to retain our playing group which is massive in this day and age," Columbro said.
"Hugo Papst has an ability to play anywhere on the ground, he can read the ball, he's great by foot and he's also an up-and-coming leader.
"Jack Bambury is another one who is coming along really well, he's got great speed and agility and has a really good kick on him.
The Burra will take a familiar list into the season opener, having only lost James Richards (travel).
Replacements in Liam Latch (Maryborough), Nicholas Sanders (St Joseph's) and Ryan Birthesel (St Joseph's) will provide an immediate impact at Sebastopol, with Werribee VFL-listed duo in Jesse Clark and Jay Dahlhaus to also feature.
"Liam Latch a smart decision maker, we think he'll add to us across all lines," Columbro said.
"We've also been able to get in some outside run and some football smarts with Sanders and Birthesel."
Columbro mentioned Bailey Medwell, who missed most of last year through injury, as "essentially a new recruit" for the club.
"Bailey is someone who can run and carry and break the lines. Unfortunately we just couldn't get him back up and going last year.
"It is a great boost for the team having a player like him back."
The off-season moves have last season's runners-up in a strong position heading into round one.
Sebastopol's netball program is overflowing with eager players in 2023 as the Burra look to capitalise on some impressive momentum shown last season.
Narelle Perkins has taken over at Sebastopol ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
"It was actually one of our biggest pre-seasons in terms of both fitness and people trying out for the sides," Perkins said.
"I think it shows how far the club has come to be in a position like this with huge numbers.
"It means that our sides have a lot of depth in them which I'm excited to see how that plays out through the season."
Sebastopol recorded just four wins last season, but it was the success across other grades which has the club full of excitement ahead of 2023.
"Last year was one of Sebastopol's most successful years in finals for netball," Perkins said.
"We had a handful of teams in finals across all grades and we just want to keep building on that.
"All teams are looking really strong, we've got new players in every single grade so it is looking really good."
READ OTHER BFNL 2023 SEASON PREVIEWS:
Young gun Adut Manyiel is back for another season at Sebastopol, but Adrianna Cann's return to the Burra should bring plenty of class.
"We're all pretty excited to see her (Cann) back this season," Perkins said.
"She just brings such knowledge and calmness to our attack which we sort of missed last year with her sister Georgia not playing."
"Adrianna has completely changed up the dynamic up in attack for us which is super exciting."
Sebastopol kicks off its BFNL A Grade season at home against Darley on Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.